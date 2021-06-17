Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE KRK addresses Kangana Ranaut as ‘deedi’ in new tweet, slams 'idiots' for pointing out he is older

Actor turned film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK in a new post announced that he will ‘review’ actress Kangana Ranaut's act of filing a plea in the Bombay High Court, seeking renewal of her passport. Kangana's plea seeking renewal of her passport has been adjourned by the court till June 25. A bench of Justices PB Varale and SP Tavade adjourned the hearing after noting that the 'Queen' actress had failed to implead the Passport Authority as a party in the case. Reacting to the same, KRK tweeted that he will review the same.

In his tweet, KRK referring to Kangana as 'deedi' wrote, "Deedi #KanganaRanaut approached court to renew her passport. My review will release tomorrow!” Kangana Ranaut’s plea, meanwhile, has been adjourned to June 25."

Some Twitter users trolled KRK for calling the actress 'deedi', reminding him that he is older than her. Responding to the criticism he further tweeted, "Some idiots are having objection for calling #KanganaRanaut Deedi. Deedi means sister. It has nothing to do with age. Is it clear idiots?"

For the uninitiated, Salman filed a defamation case against KRK following the release of his new film "Radhe". While KRK has claimed the suit was an outcome to his review of the film, Salman's legal team has declared the defamation case pertains to personal attacks, particularly comments KRK made about the star's NGO, Being Human.

Singer Mika Singh and KRK have been involved in a mudslinging match ever since Salman Khan filed a case against the latter over certain remarks he made.

According to Salman's legal team, the suit against KRK was filed because the latter "has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand 'Being Human' are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits."

