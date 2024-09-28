When Ranbir Kapoor said he might not work with 'tough taskmaster' Sanjay Leela Bhansali | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Read Ranbir Kapoor birthday special here

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most famous actors in Bollywood at the moment. The actor turned 42 today. He is currently shooting for his film, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, which will be released in 2027. Apart from this, Ranbir also has the second part of Ayan Mukherjee's 'Brahmastra' and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal Park' in the pipeline. However, amid all these films, one of the most anticipated films by the actor is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love And War'. Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal will be seen along with RK in this film. But did you know that Ranbir was not keen on working with SLB again?

SLB and Ranbir's relationship

During Koffee With Karan, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his working relationship with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and said that he might not work with him again as he's a very tough taskmaster. Moreover, in another old interview of Ranbir, he talked about the bad treatment meted out to him by the 'Heeramandi' director during the shooting of Ranbir's first film.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor made their Bollywood debut with Bhansali's film 'Saawariya', released in 2007. However, much later, when Ranbir appeared on Neha Dhupia's podcast 'No Filter Neha' in 2016, he opened up about the film and told how Sanjay beat him so much on the sets of the film that once he felt extremely harassed and wanted to leave the film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali used to beat Ranbir

Ranbir said, "He was a strict task-master and I was sitting on my knees on the set, he was beating me... After a time it became so much and I felt so harassed that at one point I felt that I had to leave the film. I think I had been on the job for 10 or 11 months and I felt like saying 'Listen, I can't do this, it's getting to me."

In the same conversation, the actor also revealed that Sanjay must have understood his sensitive and emotional part but still, kept on harassing him for it. Ranbir said that at one point during the shooting, the filmmaker was acting like a madman. However, Ranbir said that Sanjay's beating was just like an old-school teacher who taught him everything in terms of acting. And now both the Bollywood celebs are coming together once again in Love And War after 17 years. The film will be released in 2025.

