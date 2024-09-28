Devara: Part 1 earns Rs 140 crores worldwide on day 1, know India collection here

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Devara: Part 1 earns Rs 140 crores worldwide on day 1

South superstar Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer film Devara: Part 1 was released in theatres on this Friday. Saif Ali Khan has set the stage on fire in the film's villain role. Made with a budget of 300 crores, people have given mixed reviews to this film. The film collected Rs 77 crores on the first day i.e. Friday. This film by director Koratala Siva is being liked in the Hindi belt along with the South. The film had won in terms of advance booking even before its release.

Devara: Part 1 collection

The film had earned 27 crores in advance booking even before its release. Now according to the figures of Sacnilk, the film collected 77 crores in India and 140 crores worldwide on Friday. Also, the weekend is yet to come. On Saturday, i.e. today, the makers of the film are expecting it to join the 100 crore club. It is believed that the film will make its place in the 100-crore club in just 2 days. But this big-budget film will have to collect more than 300 crore rupees to earn. According to the first day's earnings, the film is in danger. Now this weekend will decide its future.

This pair is looking good in the trailer and songs

In the film, Janhvi Kapoor and Junior NTR are seen romancing on the big screen. Although Janhvi Kapoor's character is not very big in the film. But people are also liking the chemistry of both of them. Saif Ali Khan has played the role of a villain in the film. People have given a lot of love to this character. Also, Saif Ali Khan's acting has also been praised a lot. Junior NTR has once again been seen in action mode. The actor has a double role in Devara: Part 1.

Makers have high expectations from Devara

Let us tell you that the makers of Devara have high expectations from the film at the box office. To make the film a hit, a collaboration of South and Bollywood stars has been done. This is so that the film is not limited to the South only. However, so far the film is performing well at the box office despite mixed reviews. Now we have to see how this week is for the film.

