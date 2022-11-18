Ram Charan works out in rustic outdoor gym during holiday in Africa, says ‘workout has no vacation’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAM CHARAN Ram Charan

Actor Ram Charan is currently vacationing in Africa after a spending long trip in Japan for RRR promotions. Though he is on a vacation, it hasn’t stopped him from working out. Taking to Instagram to share a video of himself pushing himself rigorously in an unconventional open-air gym from his African holiday. As he gears up for the next schedule of his upcoming film with Shankar, Ram seemed dedicated and determined.

Ram Charan, for whom working out is extremely important, ditched the usual gym and went the desi way for his workout session from his vacation. In the video, he can be seen working out in an unconventional gym in Africa without a break. "All set for the upcoming schedule. Workout has no vacation," he captioned the post. Ram's fitness video has garnered several likes and comments. "You on fire anna," a social media user commented. "Woahh... inspiring," another one wrote. One user called him "the real beast."

The next schedule of the 'RC 15' is set to take place in New Zealand. After his vacation, the actor is expected to fly down to the island country. He is expected to be joined by the film's female lead Kiara Advani. 'RC 15' is the working title of Shankar's directorial. SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram and Sunil are also a part of 'RC 15'. ALSO READ: After Japan, RRR actor Ram Charan enjoys his vacation in Africa. See viral photos & videos

Meanwhile, Ran Charan's RRR has become the biggest film of 2022 for India. Both domestically and internationally, the magnum opus did incredibly well. After smashing several box office records, the film has added another feather to its cap. SS Rajamouli film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has won the Best International Film award at the 50th Saturn Awards.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana had earlier shared pics of their sojourn in Japan. The actor, along with co-star Jr NTR, and RRR director SS Rajamouli had toured Japan to promote the movie, which recently had its theatrical release there.

About RRR

A pre-Independence fictional story, RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. The film also features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. One of the most successful Indian films of 2022. It has minted over Rs 1,200 crore at the box office worldwide. Rajamouli's execution of his grand vision, gravity-defying action stunts, performances by the leading men, and the song Naacho Naacho (Naatu Naatu in Telugu) were praised by the watchers.

Latest Entertainment News