Rakhi Sawant keeps first Karwa (Karva) Chauth for husband but forgets to eat ‘Sargi.’ Watch hilarious video

Rakhi Sawant, the controversy queen is one helluva personality. She knows how to grab the eyeballs of everyone through her entertaining and sometimes weird tactics. She is quite active on her social media and keeps on sharing pictures and videos for her fans. Yet again, she took out time and shared a video on the occasion of her first Karwa (Karva) Chauth for husband Ritesh. But oops! She forgets to eat her 'Sargi' which is a delicacy given by a mother-in-law to her daughter-in-law to be eaten in the morning.

Taking to her Instagram, Rakhi wrote, "Happy Karva Chauth." As the video began, she is seen telling her fans that she is quite weak as she hasn't eaten her 'sargi'. She missed the same as she wasn't able to wake up early in the morning. Not only this, she even revealed that her husband has also kept a fast for her. The video has now been deleted though.

She even shared a video sharing the information about her new song from her brother Rakesh's film. Have a look:

Rakhi has recently grabbed eyeballs for her secret marriage with an NRI. However, till date, she has not revealed any pictures of her husband but keeps on sharing her pictures from honeymoon, outings, etc.

