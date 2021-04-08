Raj Kundra is a convincing Joker in this deepfake video of Joaquin Phoenix | Watch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJ KUNDRA Raj Kundra as Joker

Joaquin Phoenix gave an iconic performance as the infamous Joker. His portrayal of Gotham's troubled common man Arthur Fleck touched many earning him the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Seems like, businessman Raj Kundra, who's married to Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is also a Joker fan. Early on Thursday, Kundra took to Instagram to share a deepfake video of himself impersonating Phoenix's Joker. A compilation of several memorable moments from the film, the video has Kundra's face juxtaposed over the Hollywood actor's body. He looks convincing as the clown prince of Gotham, to say the least. Sharing the video, Kundra captioned the post with Joker's popular dialogue, "They laugh at me because I am different. I laugh at them because they are all the same." Check out the video here:

The video has received a warm response from fans. While many dropped fire and heart emojis for Kundra on the post, a user wrote, "Love the quote and yes joker did teach a lot...thnks for sharing clips from the movie," another said, "Now this suits u." A third one couldn't believe if that is Kundra, he commented on the post writing, "Is that really you?"

Kundra is not the only one to copy Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. Earlier, actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a fan art where a user imagined him as the popular DC character. Sharing the artwork on social media, Khurrana wrote, "“Do I really look like a guy with a plan? You know what I am? I’m a dog chasing cars. I wouldn’t know what to do with one if I caught it ... I’m an Agent of Chaos!” - Sinister, menacing, evil, cold, conniving yet brilliant, genius - have always thought of playing a negative character like Joker. Thank you @swapnilmpawar for reading my mind and this incredible artwork!"

Also, Aasif Sheikh, who plays Vibhuti Mishra on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain was seen channelling his inner Joker for an episode in the comedy show.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Kundra shared a deepfake video of a famous character. Previously he made videos of A Flying Jatt, Pirates of the Caribbean, Aquaman, The Avengers and Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela. He also reimagined Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones, calling wife Shilpa Shetty his ‘queen’. Sample some of his posts:

