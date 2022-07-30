Radhe actor Arjun Kanungo announces marriage date with Carla Dennis: '10 days till...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNKANUNGO Arjun Kanungo is all set to marry Carla Dennis in Mumbai

Singer Arjun Kanungo, who has delivered hits like "Baaki Baatein Peene Baad" and "Gallan Tipsiyaan", will soon tie the knot with long time fiancee Carla Dennis in August. The couple has been in a relationship for seven years and has been planning to get married for sometime. In a statement, Arjun said: "Carla understands Indian weddings and has, in fact, taken over the prep completely. She picked the venues and hired a wedding planner. She also selected my outfits for the wedding.

"Even though her family is not from India, they too are gung-ho about our traditions and are excitedly working on their Indian wedding attire and prep."

The couple also has plans to hold a white wedding next year. The wedding is believed to take place as per Hindu traditions, where Carla will pair her bridal outfit with her mother-in-law's jewellery. The wedding will be a three-day affair in Mumbai, in the presence of family and friends. There will be a mehndi ceremony on August 9, followed by the wedding ceremony on August 10 and a reception on August 11.

Arjun further shared: "We will be hosting this in April 2023 in the UK. This is for Carla and her near and dear ones." While he is gearing up for his two weddings now, Arjun, earlier in his life, didn't believe in the idea of marriage.

He said: "I never thought I would ever get married. Carla changed my life! She's the reason we are in a successful relationship and are getting married. She never pushed me to get married. Although, I knew that she wanted to get married, she had given up as she knew my thoughts.

"She was okay not getting married as long as we were together and happy. Seeing that Carla was willing to adjust, I thought that if she was willing to compromise for me, why was I being so stubborn?"

Right after the August wedding, the couple will take off for their honeymoon.

Talking about their honeymoon destination, the singer said: "We are planning to go to Japan. It has a special place in our hearts. I remember after three years of being together, our relationship had hit choppy waters. I was going to Japan for work and asked Carla to join me.

"During our stay there, we fell in love with each other again. Had Carla not joined me in Japan, may be we would have broken up. That's the reason we want to go there for our honeymoon."

