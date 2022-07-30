Allu Arjun rules the internet with new cigar & ear piercing look, fans ask if it is for 'Pushpa 2'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALLU ARJUN allu arjun

Allu Arjun took the internet by storm when he shared a photo of himself in a new stylish avatar. He looked absolutely dapper in a leather jacket and wide black sunglasses, posing with a cigar. His hair is partially white and he had accessorised his look with a small 'baalis'. Clicked by photographer Avinash Gowariker, Allu shared the picture with a statutory warning caption, "Caution: Cigar smoking extremely injurious to health." As soon as he dropped the photo, his fans started wondering if it was his look from 'Pushpa 2'.

A user wrote, "What a transformation man! You surprise us everytime." Another said, "OMG! Is this your look from Pushpa 2?" A third comment said, "This photo is giving me Pushpa vibes."

Meanwhile, makers of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa' recently faced a lot of backlash on social media after actor Fahadh Faasil revealed that there might be a possibility of 'Pushpa 3' in the future. In the interview, he revealed that previously 'Pushpa' was a single film franchise, however, his role in the second half of the film and the famous 'police station scene' compelled the makers to come up with sequels. ALSO READ: Allu Arjun doubles his fee for Pushpa 2? Fans say 'woh jhukega nahi'

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise'

The Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa' gathered a massive response from the netizens at the box office and fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel of the film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. As per various media reports, the pre-production part of the film has already been completed and makers will soon begin the shooting of the sequel. Also, according to several media reports, Manoj Bajpayee now has been approached for a role in the film's second part. ALSO READ: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film Pushpa faces backlash on social media over its sequel. But why?

Apart from Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa: The Rise also starred Rahmika Mandana in the lead role and south actor Samantha Prabhu in a guest appearance. The film, written and directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, told the story of its titular character Pushparaj of his rise to become a sandalwood smuggler and his personal trauma.

