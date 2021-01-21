Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANSHU PAINYULI Priyanshu Painyuli begins shooting for 'Rashmi Rocket' final schedule

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli has started shooting for the final schedule of Rashmi Rocket in the Rann of Kutch. He says the film is one of his most unique experiences at work and there couldn't have been a more cheery finale than a schedule in Kutch. In the film, actress Taapsee Pannu plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu will be seen playing Taapsee's husband in the sports drama helmed by Akarsh Khurana.

"A large part of being an actor is experiencing new things constantly. I love this place. It's my first time here and while one could have read a lot about the mystical beauty of the region, they can't imagine how pristine it's to be here," Priyanshu said.

"The film itself is one of the most unique experiences at work and there couldn't have been a more cheery finale than a schedule in Kutch. It's been a blast through and through. The local cuisine, people and every nook of the place has me smitten these days," he added.

Priyanshu has started training with Taapsee Pannu.

Talking about learning to sprint from Taapsee, he said: "I have always found myself drawn to more natural ways of staying fit. Sprinting is one of the most foolproof ways of being fit. I am so glad that I am a part of this film and I am grateful to be around someone who is as motivated as Taapsee."

Priyanshu described Taapsee as "extremely disciplined" with her workout regime and meals, alike.

"Lately I have started accompanying her to training. While I lack in her expertise, she has helped me learn the basics of sprinting. I am inclined towards learning it well and making it a part of my own regimen. This film has changed my perspective in many ways but the most significant change is simply the approach to kick off a new workout style," he said.

Recently it was revealed that actress Supriya Pathak will be seen playing Taapsee's mother in the sports drama. The 59-year-old actor's first look from the film was revealed on her birthday by the makers. The Instagram handle of producer Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Movies shared a picture of the two-actors, where Pannu was seen getting a head massage from the "Ram Leela" star.