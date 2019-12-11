Priyanka Chopra shares hilarious video of cats reacting to cat face filters

Priyanka Chopra retweeted a video of cats reacting to cat face filters

Priyanka Chopra's social media game is always on point. The actress often takes to her social media accounts to give her fans a glimpse in her life and keep them updated. And when she is actually not sharing her moments in life, she shares content that keeps her fans engaged. The actress recently retweeted a fun video that captures cats ‘ reactions to their owner trying out the cat filter face.

In the video, those cats are shocked to see their owners in the cat face. One of the cats in the video jumps off the owner’s lap while another tried to attack the owner. Retweeting the video, Priyanka wrote, "So funny!!!!! dying!!!"

Recently Priyanka was awarded the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award by UNICEF. Priyanka was awarded the honored for her philanthropic work. Priyanka was also named as the top star of Indian cinema and television series for the year 2019 by IMDB. Despite only one release in the year, Priyanka topped the list of stars with most page views on the website.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for Netflix film with Rajkummar Rao. The film titled The White Tiger will be helmed by Ramin Bahrani. The film captures the journey of a tea vendor from a small village who goes on to become a successful entrepreneur in the city. The actress recently shot for a schedule of the film in the capital city of Delhi.

Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film directed by Shonali Bose opened to positive reviews from the critics however it failed to make any mark on the box office.

Happy Birthday Dilip Kumar: Mughal-e-Azam to Devdas, iconic movies that you should watch

Anushka Sharma feels ‘blessed’ to have Virat Kohli as husband, shares heartfelt post on wedding anniversary

Janhvi Kapoor recreates mom Sridevi’s yellow chiffon saree look from Chandni and we are floored!

Video of girl imitating Dayaben goes viral. Should Disha Vakani be worried?