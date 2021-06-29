Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKYANKAFANPAGE Priyanka Chopra says she is not competing with husband-actor Nick Jonas in industry: 'I take immense pride'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are undoubtedly one of the most adorable celebrity couples. The duo never misses a chance to express their love for each other and make their partners feel special. Now, Priyanka has said that neither she nor Nick is defined by each other. The duo, who have been married since 2018, are doing great in their respective career. While Priyanka is an acclaimed global star, Nick has been known for his music and acting for years now.

During a recent podcast appearance, Priyanka Chopra was asked if she secretly hoped that headlines around her wedding would have read 'international global superstar Priyanka Chopra marries singer'? The actress said, "No, because I'm not competing with my husband."

"I take immense pride in the fact that Nick is as multi-hyphenated as probably I am and the fact that we both come to the table as creatives and we draw on each other to become better every day, I don't think either one of us is defined by each other. The media tries to do that more than we do," she added, speaking on Telegraph's Imposters podcast.

Priyanka added that she does find it frustrating that when her professional achievements are 'blindsided' by the gossip surrounding her personal life. "I think it is frustrating when all your achievements as blindsided by the gossip side of my life or salacious side of my life which obviously people are excited about what my personal life will be because we're not very public by nature. It's a point of frustration but I also know, in pop culture, in the entertainment business, when you're a public person that's kind of the curiosity is the part of the job. But I have to, in my own way, draw the line. It's hard to juggle but you've got to be realistic about it," she said.

On the related note, Priyanka is currently shooting for her upcoming Amazon Prime Video show 'Citadel' in London, while Nick is in Los Angeles. Recently, the couple reunited in Los Angeles for the Billboard Music Awards 2021, which Nick hosted, and Priyanka assisted him due to his rib injury.

On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in the Netflix film 'The White Tiger' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

