Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra recalls Nick Jonas watched Mary Kom when he missed her

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra is all over her husband Nick Jonas. There is hardly any interview in which she hasn’t mentioned him and praised him. Recently while talking to TOI, the actress recalled that there was one time when her husband Nick was missing her so he started watching her sports biopic Mary Kom all by himself.

When asked if Nick Jonas has watched any of her films, PeeCee said, “Hmnn…not really. He watched Mary Kom by himself one day. I was travelling and he called me and said, ‘Babe, I am missing you, so I am watching your movie’. I thought that was really sweet. Right now, we are both discovering each other’s professional lives. Before I met him, I didn’t know much about the Jonas Brothers and their music. He is discovering my work, too. We share things like…. this is my first video, this is the movie I am embarrassed about and stuff like that.”

Interestingly, PeeCee also revealed what is the first thing she does when she returns to Mumbai and the answer will surprise you. The actress said that when she returns to Mumbai, she asks her mother to get her a big, desi lunch. She said, “There are two flights that I usually take. One, where I land at around 3 am, and the other, at 1 pm. When I take the latter, the first thing I do is have an elaborate lunch at home. My mom gives instructions to the staff at home to start readying the food as soon as I head out of the airport. I miss my comfort food and ghar ka khana in the US. We get Indian food almost everywhere in America, and even my chef in New York knows how to make some Indian dishes, but my home food in Mumbai tastes different. Yahan ke ghee mein hi farak hai.”

Priyanka is currently busy promoting her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink. It also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. It will hit the screens on October 11.

The Sky Is Pink - Official Trailer

