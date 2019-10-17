Priyanka Chopra and her niece Krishna’s fun pool time video is the cutest thing on internet today

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra and her niece Krishna’s fun pool time video

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra never gives a miss to fun pool time and if that time is with her niece, she is all game. The international icon shared the cutest video on her Instagram on Thursday in which she can be seen having a gala time with her little niece Krishna Sky. In the video, the two can be seen fighting over who is the cutest. There is no denying that the little angel looks adorable, PeeCee takes away the cake with her cuteness and smiles every time.

Priyanka shared the video saying, “We’re so cute ! @sky.krishna #positiveaffirmations #blessednotstressed #girllove” Donning a white bikini, PeeCee look absolutely hot as she plays in the pool with Krishna. Check the video here-

This is not the first time that PeeCee has shared pictures and videos with her little niece and nephews but earlier as well she has showered her love on them through Instagram posts. Earlier also, the actress shared a picture of her pool time with niece Krishna and wrote, “"When bae is so funny, she doesn't even know it.. @sky.krishna #LAlife #throwback."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra with her niece Krishna

After completing the promotions of her recently released Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka Chopra has flown back to LA to her husband Nick Jonas. The actress was spotted cheering for the Jonas Brothers during their concert last night. American singer Nick even mouthed ‘I Love You’ to the actress from the stage and left the crowd swooning.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is the master of all trades. The actress has the adaption of The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao and a superhero film with Robert Rodriguez in the pipeline. She is also working on her memoir called Unfinished which will be released next year.

