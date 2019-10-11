Priyanka Chopra loves ‘aam ka aachar’ with cheese sandwich, calls it one middle-class habit she holds on to

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra loves ‘aam ka aachar’ with cheese sandwich

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra has been all over the news lately due to the promotions of her next film The Sky Is Pink. The actress has been sharing many details about her professional life across the oceans as well as her married life with Nick Jonas. The actress as become a global icon now. Her work in the US has garnered her much love from all across the world. Recently, while talking about her next film, the actress was asked about the middle-class thing she still holds on to after becoming such a big international sensation.

Priyanka Chopra was talking with the members of the comedy group East India Comedy, Sahil Shah, Sapan Verma, Angad Singh and Sumukhi Suresh, when she revealed that she loves to have ‘aam ka aachar’ with everything. She said, “Aachar with all my food. I have aachar with sandwiches also. So, if you have a cheese sandwhich and you have aam ka aachar, it’s epic, like homemade aam ka aachar, you can’t have like the mixed pickle.”

Priyanka also revealed that she loves to shop online during the sale season, The actress said that, “Saving money is fun. It’s fun for everyone.”

Priyanka’s film The Sky Is Pink has already much love and praise from the audience. The film premiere at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and even received a standing ovation. The film is also very special to the actress as besides being the leading lady, she is also co-producing the film with Sidharth Roy Kapur. The film is a celebration of life as well as death and is based on a real-life incident.

On the professional front, PeeCee is next working on the adaptation of The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in a superhero film with Robert Rodriguez and is working on her book titled Unfined. There are rumours that she will soon be working with Avengers: Endgame directors Joe & Anthony Russo as well.

