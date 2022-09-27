Priyanka Chopra dances with dad and cuddles baby Malti Marie in unseen photos, see here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra was a day late in celebrating Daughters' Day. But that didn't stop the global star from remembering the good old days with her late father. Taking to her Instagram Story, the actress shared a throwback photo where she can be seen dancing with her old man. Not just this but she also treated her fans and followers with a new pic of her daughter Malti Marie. In the adorable photo, she is seen cuddling the toddler.

Sharing the post, she wrote over the photos, "A day late, but it is always International Daughter’s Day in my book." Take a look at these rare photos of Priyanka Chopra:

As Priyanka flourishes in her personal life, she's also thriving professionally. Priyanka Chopra, who became the Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2016 and has been associated with the organisation for almost 15 years, recently spoke about children's rights at a recently held conference at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

She took to her Instagram to share the pictures and videos from the event where she can be seen advocating for the cause and posing with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and US poet Amanda Gorman. She captioned the set of pictures and videos with a long note: "Walking through the gates of the United Nations this morning to speak at UNGA for the second time, as a proud representative of @unicef, gave me real pause."

On the movies front, Priyanka was last seen in 'Matrix 4'. She will be seen in more international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

