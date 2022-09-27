Tuesday, September 27, 2022
     
  5. BTS’ Jungkook ignoring fans? V aka Kim Taehyung talks to ARMY, responds on K-pop star's behalf

While BTS members Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, Suga and V often treat fans with posts on social media, Jungkook has been away for quite some time. Fans are worried if he's ignoring them. Here's how Kim Taehyung defended his friend and K-pop star.

Published on: September 27, 2022 10:01 IST
BTS V, Jungkook
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAEKOOK_LOVE_3001 BTS V, Jungkook

BTS stars Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, Suga and V aka Kim Taehyung have been pretty active on social media. But, their bandmate Jungkook has been off from the public platforms for quite some time now. Fans are naturally missing the Korean star. Therefore, when Taehyung went LIVE on WeVerse, fans bombarded him with questions about Jungkook. 

While some were worried about Jungkook as he hasn’t been on social media lately, another one complained that the K-pop star was ignoring his fans. V was quick to come into his friend's defence. He responded to one of the queries in Korean writing, “Jungkook loves you.”

Away from BTS, V has been in news for his rumoured relationship with BLACKPINK's Jennie. While the two Korean stars have never spoken about it publically, ARMY and BLINKs are convinced that the duo is dating. Adding fire to this alleged relationship is Kim Taehyung and Jennie's leaked photos. While their authenticity has been in question, reports are rife that the two occasionally spend time together. It was also reported that Taehyung attended the girl band's private party which was held to celebrate the success of their album Born Pink.

Related | BTS V, BLACKPINK Jennie hug, dance together at Born Pink's private party? Leaked pics go viral

On the professional front, earlier this year BTS announced a temporary hiatus saying that the band members will be focussing on individual or solo projects for some time. While sharing the announcement on the band's 9th anniversary, V had insisted they were not splitting and vowed the band's "synergy will be like no other" when they regroup.

Formed in 2010, South Korean boyband BTS -- also known as the Bangtan Boys -- also took a break in December 2021, when the group said they needed some downtime to recharge.

Talking about Jungkook, recently released a solo single called 'My You' and dedicated it to his fans. He was also seen in 'Left and Right', a collaboration single by the BTS member and US singer-songwriter Charlie Puth. Upon its release, it topped iTunes charts in 93 countries.

