Prabhas turns the star attraction during Sita Ramam event, fans excited to see his look

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Prabhas arrived at an event in Hyderabad

Prabhas looked dashing as ever as he arrived at the pre-release event of Sita Ramam in Hyderabad. The movie stars Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur in the leading roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 5 in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. At the event, Prabhas had all the eyes on him as he greeted the fans and spoke about the movie from the stage.

Prabhas looks dashing at Sita Ramam event

Prabhas arrived in casual wear at Sita Ramam pre-release event. He sported a black full sleeves T-shirt and blue jeans. The Saaho actor completed his look with a cap, glasses and loafers. His smile made everyone's day at the event. Prabhas has been busy with work commitments and gets spotted rarely. Now, as Prabhas made a public appearance, fans' hearts skipped a beat.

Prabhas' look leaves fans impressed

Reacting to Prabhas' look one of the social media users wrote, "Darling #Prabhas looks Uber cool (sic)." Another one wrote, "Lion." On the sidelines of the event, Prabhas greeted Dulquer Salmaan, who looked impressive in a suit. Their camaraderie won over fans' hearts.

Read: Bullet Train Review: Brad Pitt's actioner draws mixed response, fans say 'he's slowing down'

Prabhas' upcoming movies

Prabhas will be seen next in the highly-awaited Adipurush, which is the adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. He stars as Lord Rama in the upcoming film which co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. The movie has been completed shoot and extensive post-production work is underway. Prbhas is also collaborating with KGF fame Prashanth Neel for Salaar, Nag Ashwin for Project K and Sandeep reddy Vanga for Spirit. ALl of his movies have huge anticipation riding on them and will be released in the coming two years.

All you need to know about Sita Ramam

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of war. It follows the love story between a soldier played by Dulquer Salmaan and his lady love, played by Mrunal Thakur. Rashmika Mandanna plays a very significant role as Afreen in Sita Ramam. Ahead of the release, the makers have shared some awe-inspiring character posters of actors Dulquer Salmaan as Lieutenant Ram, Mrunal Thakur, as the charming Sita, Rashmika Mandanna as the rebellious Afreen and Tharun Bhascker as Balaji which has created a lot of buzz and anticipation among the movie audiences.

Read: Criminal Justice Adhura Sach Teaser: Pankaj Tripathi back as Madhav Mishra to solve 'toughest' case

Latest Entertainment News