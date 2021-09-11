Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/N.M. BADUSHA Popular Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging

Hugely popular Malayalam TV star Ramesh Valiyasala was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Saturday, said industry sources. He was found hanging in his house near here and the police have registered a case of unnatural death and have commenced a probe. Ramesh had two days back returned from shooting from a location for his latest project.

After learning about Ramesh's death, his friends and colleagues from the film and TV fraternity offered condolences to his family on social media.

Producer and production controller NM Badusha was the first to announce the actor's demise on social media. “There will be a lot of problems. But what is the point of running away from life .. Tributes to my dear friend Ramesh, ”Badusha wrote on Facebook.

He was one of the most popular and busy TV serial actors in the state and has also acted in films. Ramesh soon after his college days along with his friends took to the drama stage and for the past 22 years he has been a very busy actor.

Tamil industry has been witnessing a lot of deaths due to suicide. Sometime back, it was actor Chitra who took her own life. She rose to fame through soap opera Pandian Stores. She allegedly committed suicide after facing problems in her married life. Tamil Television actor Indra Kumar actor who had also worked in the Kollywood film industry was found hanging by a ceiling fan at a friend's house in Perambalur in February 19, 2021.

-with IANS inputs