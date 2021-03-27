Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZGILL PICS: When Shehnaaz Gill hit snooze mode on the road

Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss 13 sensation Shehnaaz Gill on Saturday posted a picture on social media that captures her in snooze mode -- that too by the roadside! In the Instagram image, Shehnaaz lies on the road wearing a white crop top paired with blue denims. She seems comfortable soaking in the sun.

She captioned the picture with glitter emojis.

Shehnaaz will be seen in the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Punjabi film "Honsla Rakh". The film also stars Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal's son Shinda Grewal. Other details about the film are still under wraps. Recently, Shehnaaz shared her first picture with Diljit and broke the internet. The picture showed Shehnaaz dressed in a floral short dress and flaunting her baby bump while Diljit slays in a white suit. Undeniably, the duo's chemistry screams fire from the picture.

On a related note, Shehnaaz Gill has been ruling the internet with her recently released song FLY by Badshah and Uchana Amit. The song features Shehnaaz in a never seen before avatar and she slays like a diva. Listen to the song here-