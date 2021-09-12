PIC: Rhea Chakraborty stuns in all-black attire, captions it Nari Shakti

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty stuns in all-black attire, captions it Nari Shakti

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about actresses who has managed to grab attention with her stunning looks, style and impressive acting. The actress has had a tough time last year. At the peak of the COVID lockdown, she lost her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput followed by multiple accusations and legal troubles. She has grabbed a lot of attention ever since she has made a comeback in films with the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer, Chehre.

On Sunday, Rhea took to her Instagram handle to post a stunning monochrome picture of herself. Wearing an all-black attire, she captioned the post as "PEACE OUT #narishakti." She wore a black netted top paired with black leather pants and a broad belt with a stylish buckle. Rhea had her hair falling on half her face in a way that her face was covered. Take a look:

Recently, the actress shared a post on the overuse of social media in daily life. She wrote, "Mindless scrolling on social media cause disengagement in real life, disengagement in real life makes it seem dull and boring. Live your life, your life is not here, it's all around you. Love RC."

Meanwhile, filmmaker Rumy Jafry's thriller film Chehre is enjoying a successful run in the theatres. The film with an ensemble cast of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor and Rhea released in theatres on August 27. The film revolves around an 80-year-old man (Bachchan) with a penchant for a real-life game with his group of friends.

The film is backed by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

