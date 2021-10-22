PIC: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez wrap up Ooty schedule of Ram Setu

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez wrap up Ooty schedule of Ram Setu

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez wrapped up the Ooty schedule of their much-awaited film Ram Setu. Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a picture and wrote "In the photo - or in life - there’s always that beautiful streak of light above dark clouds. Wrapped the Ooty schedule of #RamSetu. Hope the divine light always guides us through thick and thin. @jacquelinef143 @actorsatyadev." The film is scheduled to hit theaters on Diwali next year.

In the film, Akshay Kumar sports a long hairdo and glasses. He along with Jacqueline and Satyadev is seen looking away from the camera in the picture.

Akshay Kumar had shared his first look from the film 'Ram Setu' earlier. Calling it 'one of the most special films', Akshay had revealed he is playing an archaeologist in the film. The actor sports a long hairdo and glasses. He had also asked fans for their opinion on his look. "The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me," he had written in a note.

Akshay had announced the film on Diwali last year by releasing posters on his social media accounts. He had also shared the first look poster of the film that revolves around the ideals of Lord Rama. 'Ram Setu' is an action-adventure drama that brings to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, 'Ram Setu' also starts Nushrratt Bharuccha. The mahurat shot of the film took place in Ayodhya earlier this year. A major portion of the film will be shot in Mumbai. Ram Setu is co-produced by Cape Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Films, and Prime Video.