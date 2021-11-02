PIC: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan thanks her mom and Aaradhya for unconditional love and blessings

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN Aishwarya Rai Bachchan thanks her mom & Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently turned 48. On her special day, fans and friends from the industry bombarded the social media with birthday wishes and love. Now, the former Miss World took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable photo with her mom Brindya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The trio is all smiles for the camera. Aishwarya captioned the post, "Love you eternally. Thank you for your unconditional love and blessings." For her special day, Aishwarya Rai looked beautiful in a printed outfit that she accessorised with a floral tiara.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Monday celebrated her 48th birthday. The actress took to Instagram and shared inside picture from her birthday celebration with husband Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya. Posting the sweet picture, she wrote, "I love you forever and beyond."

Meanwhile, Aishwarya's husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan wished her beautiful wifey with a stunning picture. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being, you. You complete us. We love you.... "

Born in Mangalore, Aishwarya has held a prime position under the spotlight since the very inception of her acting career. She clinched the Miss World crown in 1994 and made her big silver screen debut with 'Iruvar' (1997). She tied the knot with actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and the two welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai will be next seen in ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam's upcoming period drama 'Ponniyin Selvan.' Fans have been eagerly waiting for an update related to the release date of the epic fantasy drama. Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be playing double roles in the film, Nandini and Mandakini Devi.The film is based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s book by the same name. The big-budget film will release in two parts and the first one will be out in the year 2022.

Also Read: Sneak peek into Aishwarya Rai's poolside birthday celebration with Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya