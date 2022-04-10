Shah Rukh Khan's weekend drive with kids Suhana, AbRam is all about fun and smiles!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHRUKHKHAN.LIFE Shah Rukh Khan along with Suhana and AbRam

Bollywood superstar and doting father Shah Rukh Khan ditched his busy shooting schedule to spend some time with his kids. On Sunday, he took out Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan on a drive. Several pictures have been doing the rounds on social media in which SRK can be seen driving his car with Suhana seated in the front seat next to him. One of the images showed AbRam happily sitting on sister Suhana's lap. Dressed in a grey T-shirt, the Pathaan actor donned a big smile on his face while stepping out of his house with his children.

For the outing, Suhana was seen wearing dark sunglasses and AbRam looked cute as a button in a blue shirt. Well, fans assumed that the family was off to the Brabourne Stadium where Shah Rukh's team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is playing an IPL match against Delhi Capitals today. "Are they going to watch the match?" a netizen commented. "They look so happy," another one wrote. Take a look

Shah Rukh Khan, who will be returning to the big screen with his upcoming film Pathaan, recently wrapped up the Spain shooting schedule. SRK and Deepika Padukone were shooting for a grandiose song for the film in Mallorca, a Balearic Island, in the month of March. The film, which marks SRK's comeback to movies after almost four years, will see him essaying the role of a spy. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, also stars Padukone and John Abraham. Fit in Fifties: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman to Anil Kapoor, actors whose six-pack abs will make go gaga

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan dropped a glimpse of his Pathaan look. In the picture, the 56-year-old actor was seen flaunting his chiselled body with washboard abs. He wore a pair of pants and sunglasses while his hands were tied up. Sharing it, SRK gave a nod to his upcoming OTT platform, SRK+ and wrote, "Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga…." Last month, the actor has announced his very own OTT app, called SRK+