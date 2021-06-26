Pankaj Tripathi lends support to NCB on International Day Against Drug Abuse

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PANKAJ TRIPATHI Pankaj Tripathi

Actor Pankaj Tripathi on Saturday pledged support to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. He says authorities from NCB Patna Zonal Unit have reached out to him for the cause. "The authorities from NCB Patna reached out to me for this cause, and anything that is associated with Bihar and in public concerns, I personally have interest to lend my support for such campaigns and awareness creation drives," IANS quoted Pankaj Tripathi.

Pankaj says it is his social responsibility to fulfil his duty. "Cinema is one of the favourite mediums of the youth, and as an actor if we initiate any awareness campaign it may reach out to maximum people, creating more impact. It's a social responsibility for me as an actor and as a citizen to fulfil my duty as much as I can," he added.

On the work front, Pankaj looks forward to his upcoming films. His next release is probably the much-hyped "83", which is ready for release. The film narrates the story of India's first cricket World Cup victory in 1983. Tripathi plays the team's manager Man Singh in the film that stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, captain of the Indian team.

He will also be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in the film "Bachchan Pandey" which is currently on the floors in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The Farhad Samji directorial film also stars Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon and Prateik Babbar.

Among his other projects is "Mimi" starring Kriti Sanon, a film about surrogacy.

Don't miss these:

Malaika Arora gives warm hug to Arjun Kapoor in special birthday post, see pic

Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhpriya's yodeling to Arunita-Pawandeep's performance, highlights from new episode