On Karan Johar's 50th birthday, wishes pour in from Kareena Kapoor, Farah Khan, Manish Malhotra & other celebs

Karan Johar, Bollywood's popular producer and director has turned 50 today. On the occasion of his birthday, he has decided to throw a grand birthday party for all his friends in the industry. This has left not just the fans but even the stars excited. Meanwhile, on his big day, birthday wishes have already started pouring in over social media. A number of his friends as well as industry counterparts such as Apoorva Mehta, Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan, Manish Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others took to their respective Instagram handle and shared wishes for KJo. Just in case, you missed their posts, here's a compilation of the same curated just for you!

Alia Bhatt shared pictures with Karan on his birthday and wrote, "to the most generous soul I know! .. to the man who is my father .. my best friend .. and my mentor!(displayed in these pictures respectively) HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY K! I pray and wish for only love peace and joy in your life, you deserve it all and much much more for all the light and goodness you bring into peoples lives!!! I love you more than this Instagram post can ever handle."

Popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra while sharing a video clip wrote, "Happyyyy Birthdayyyyyyy my dearest and the bestest @karanjohar wish you happiness and love always #friendsforever #family." In the same, the two of them can be seen flaunting their ages.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback post and captioned it, "I don’t know are we pouting?sucking our cheeks in …well what the hell ..it’s us …you and me …me and you..forever…a love like no other….let’s dance tonite like never before …cause it’s my sweethearts birthday Happy 50 @karanjohar …No one like you."

Karan's best friend Farah Khan shared an inside glimpse of his wardrobe and wrote, "Happy 50th to @karanjohar .. most sporting, witty n intelligent friend i hav #karah p.s- apologise for the number of times I said “Oh My God”.. letting him hav the last word on his birthday."

Apoorva Mehta, who is Dharma Productions' CEO shared photo memories on Karan's birthday and captioned, "For the world, Karan wears many hats... He is an astute businessman, a remarkable filmmaker, a charismatic entertainer, a charming conversationalist, and everyone’s favorite...For me... he is my childhood friend Karu... a constant with many shades of passivity, a kind-hearted companion with a flair for theatrics... he is the life of any party who can get you out of your shell with his childlike innocent humour, and generous love... a friend who holds on and never lets you go, an anchor to a crazy clan, a doting father... and someone who can make you fall in love with love itself..."

Further, he wrote, "Simply put, there's only one of you... and you are more than enough... On your 50th birth-anniversary, all I hope is for the bling to shine forever on you! Happy Birthday, Karan... where words lose their meaning, you'll find what you mean to me. @karanjohar #ForeverYourFanForeverYourFriend."

Juhi Chawla wishes Karan and wrote, "Kaarraaannn …!! Happpy Haaappppyyyy Hhhaaapppyyyy Bbiirttthddaayyy ..!! 500 trees for you on this very special occasion..!!! See you tonight at the glitziest party in all of Bollywood ..!!!… I am putting my sunglasses on .. the starry turnout is going to be blinding ..!!!!"

Neetu Kapoor shared an Instagram story that read, "Happy 50th birthday to the most loving n wittiest person ever love n blessings @karanjohar."

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Happiest Birthday to you Karan! Hope you have a year full of love, laughter and success."

On the work front, Karan is busy with the promotions of his upcoming flick "Jugjugg Jeeyo". The trailer of the film was released on Sunday. Apart from this, he even has projects like Brahmastra, Mr Aur Mrs Mahi, Yoddha, and Selfiee coming up.