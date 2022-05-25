Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/INSTANTBOLLYWOOD Palak Tiwari gets brutally trolled for her 'weird' ramp walk, netizens say 'take lessons from Nora Fatehi'

Palak Tiwari, who happens to be Television actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter is one of the most followed celebrity kids in recent times. Every now and then, she catches the attention of everyone be it with her public appearances or her social media posts. Yet again a similar scenario took place when the young actress walked the ramp at the Delhi Fashion Week. Her pictures and videos doing the catwalk have gone viral on the internet like wildfire and are grabbing everyone's eyeballs for not the right reasons. Going by the comments being made, netizens are trolling Palak severely for walking 'horribly' at the ramp. Not only this but many have even asked how could she do that and consider herself a fashionista. If this wasn't enough, there were comparisons being made and Palak was asked to take lessons from Nora Fatehi.

For those unversed, Palak during the fashion show praised many with her look as she opted for-- black pants, a jacket, and a bustier. The videos showed her walking the ramp with utmost grace and style. However, her candid moves did not seem to impress netizens and soon her comments section started filling up with harsh trolling.

A person wrote, "When i see nora how she walks in an airport and palak on a ramp , it's hilarious" while another one commented, "walk is horrible don’t they rehearsal?" A third person reacted and wrote, "abhi koi aur ladki hoti aise walk ki hoti to dekhte kya hota ..... Ye ramp walk."

Read the reactions here:

Image Source : INSTA Palak Tiwari trolled for her ramp walk

Speaking about work opportunities, Palak told Hindustan Times, "I may get more opportunities because of my mother but I need to sit and think is this opportunity benefiting me or am I tarnishing my mother's name by doing this? I'm not only building this career in my name, it has my mother's name attached to it. Every step I take, it's not just impacting my career but also impacting my mother's name. More than anything that's the pressure I felt. I'm responsible for a person who has given her whole life, gallantly moved towards the career that she's wanted and she's made her name. So I cannot be the one that tarnishes that."

Meanwhile, her mother, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble bashed those trolling her daughter. She said, "Abhi bhi log bolte hain ‘ye kitni sukdi hai’ but I never say anything to her. That’s how you are, and you look pretty. You are healthy, you can run, your vitals are good. So, as long as she is healthy, she is good, I don’t care what kind of body she has. These days, Instagram is enough to troll people. They used words like skinny and malnourished and what not. I don’t care."

For those unversed, Palak shot to fame with her appearance in the song 'Bijlee Bijlee' sung by Hardy Sandhu. She has recently featured in another music video titled 'Mangta Hai Kya' with Aditya Seal. Apart from this, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Vivek Oberoi's film, Rosie The Saffron Chapter.

She happens to be the daughter of Palak and her first husband Raja Chaudhary.