Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SHRADDHAKAPOOR On Brother's Day, Shraddha Kapoor shares adorable throwback pictures with her 'amazing bros'

National Brother's Day is celebrated on May 24 to honour the brothers in one's life. The day celebrates brothers and the important role they play in the lives of many. A day celebrating the bond of brotherhood, it was founded by C. Daniel Rhodes from Alabama in the United States. Also observed by people who do not have blood-related brothers, it celebrates the brotherhood of any kind, blood or otherwise. On the special ocassion of Brother's Day 2020, actress Shraddha Kapoor rummaged through her chilhood album and found some precious moments spent with her brothers. Sharing some of them on Instagram, the Baaghi 3 actress wrote, "Grown up loved, pampered & protected! Happy brothers day to my amazing bros!@siddhanthkapoor @priyaankksharma @sikandarkharbanda @nanaksarin @sarinonkar Sunny bhaiya & Sushant".

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, is best-known for her performances in films such as Saaho, co-starring Prabhas, Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan, Aashiqui 2, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur,Ek Villain, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She has also featured in films such as Stree, Chhichhore, Half Girlfriend and Ok Jaanu among others.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the recently-released film Baaghi 3, in which she co-starred with Tiger Shroff. The film opened to mixed reviews from film critics.

