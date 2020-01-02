Nothing. Just Sara Ali Khan chilling in pool with her 'floating breakfast'

Sara Ali Khan is currently holidaying in the Maldives

Looks Like Sara Ali Khan is in no mood to let go of her vacation vibe. The actress has reportedly been holidaying in the Maldives and welcomed new year with exotic beach location of the island country. Sara was joined by brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and pictures from their pool session hangouts were shared by the actress on her Instagram. With 2020 kicking in the actress has dumped her diet plans this vacation season. Sara shared pictures from her 'floating breakfast' where she is seen kickstarting her day with muffins and cupcakes.

Sharing the pictures from her breakfast with blue seawater background, Sara wrote, "Muffins and cupcakes for breakfast If only days like this could last #floatingbreakfast #thirstythursday@luxnorthmale @ncstravels"

Ibrahim also made an appearance on Sara's Instagram feed.

Sara's New Year 2020 started with a jet ski ride and the actress shared a video story with her fans.

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story

Sara's first evening of 2020 was spent looking at the beautiful sky of Maldives.

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story

Earlier, Sara had posted pictures on Instagram and had wished all her fans a very Happy New Year. She wrote, "Wishing everyone a joyous, peaceful, auspicious and amazing New Year! #gratitude #blessed #love #luck #laughter"

On the work front, Sara will be next seen with Varun Dhawan in the remake of Govinda, Karisma Kapoor starrer Coolie No. 1. Helmed by David Dhawan, Coolie No. 1 will hit the theatres on May 1, 2020.