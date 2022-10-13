Thursday, October 13, 2022
     
  5. Nora Fatehi brutally trolled after claiming 'Brad Pitt slid into my DM'; netizens say 'Chal jhoothi'

Nora Fatehi brutally trolled after claiming 'Brad Pitt slid into my DM'; netizens say 'Chal jhoothi'

Nora Fatehi is making waves on the internet after she claimed to have received a text from Brad Pitt. Netizens refuse to believe it. Check out.

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: October 13, 2022 19:36 IST
Nora Fatehi claims 'Brad Pitt slid in her dm'
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NORAFATEHI, BRADPITTOFFLCIAL Nora Fatehi claims 'Brad Pitt slid in her dm'

Nora Fatehi is one of the most notable celebs in showbiz. The Canadian actress is known for her remarkable moves. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014. Her song Dilbar from the film Satyameva Jayate catapulted her to stardom. She has appeared in several dance numbers and is widely recognised for her moves. The actress hits the headlines time and again for good and bad reasons. Now, the actress is making waves after a video of her claiming Brad Pitt texted her surfaced on the internet.

In an interview for Grazia India, the actress was asked to name the most famous person who slid into her DMs. Nora said, "The most famous person who slid into my DMs, wait for it, you’re not ready Brad Pitt."  

After the video was uploaded, it went viral in no time. The internet refused to believe it and they flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Brad is not on Instagram Lol." Another user commented, "Are we supposed to believe it?" A third user wrote, "Yes and Tom cruise is my Phupha and Angelina my Maasi." Another user quipped, "She forgot to check if Brad Pitt was on insta before claiming this." A user also commented, "Sis got conned by some Brad Pitt imposter, huh." 

The actress' representative told the Indian Express that Nora's reply was made in sarcasm, after netizens' amusing jabs and bizarre reactions to her remark.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor misses his ladylove, says 'Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone'; Malaika reacts

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora is all set to star in Thank God, in a special dance number called Manike. The actress is seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the track. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and is helmed by Indra Kumar. It is set to be released on Diwali on October 25, 2022.

Also read: Katrina Kaif on life after marriage with Vicky Kaushal; complains 'he has been away a lot'

