Wednesday, May 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. No, Sonakshi Sinha is not engaged. She has something else on her mind, find out

No, Sonakshi Sinha is not engaged. She has something else on her mind, find out

Sonakshi Sinha is not engaged. The actress has finally dropped the ball and clarified the 'ring' photo. It's not an engagement ring but definitely a start to something new. Find out more about it here.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 11, 2022 16:56 IST
Sonakshi Sinha
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAKSHI SINHA

Sonakshi Sinha

Highlights

  • Sonakshi Sinha sparked engagement rumours after she posted a photo with a ring
  • The actress clarified the rumours with a new post
  • She is launching her own brand, know more about it

No, Sonakshi Sinha is not engaged. The actress has finally confirmed after confusing everybody with a ring on her finger. Instead, the actress is launching her new venture. She's coming up with her brand that will be dealing with press-on nails for girls. The Bollywood actress shared about the same by posting a video on Instagram. However, she has refrained from sharing any details at the moment. 

In the post captioned, "Ladies… are you ready to take over Hot Girl Summer and #NAILIT with me????" Sonakshi flaunts her nails painted in bright and funky colours. Watch the video here:

When checked on the website of the brand, it is described as, "SOEZI is a brand created to make a woman’s life easier. A brand that merges every day needs with high fashion. A brand that takes the press-on nails experience very seriously, while having a little bit of fun too!"

On Monday, Sonakshi surprised everyone when she posted a photo of herself flashing a big ring on her finger. The multiple posts made by her suggested that she might be taking the plunge with a ‘special someone' soon. The actress was not only seen wearing a rock on her ring finger but a hint of a mystery man in the picture added more drama to it. In the caption, she mentioned it was the best decision of her life and a very easy one for that matter. 

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha engaged? Actress flaunts flashy ring amidst wedding rumours. BTW whose hand is that?

 

Speaking about her upcoming work in cinema, Sonakshi was last seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'. The film also features Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi.

The actress is all set to make her web series debut with 'Fallen', where she plays a cop and will also be seen in 'Bulbul Tarang'.

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News