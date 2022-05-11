No, Sonakshi Sinha is not engaged. She has something else on her mind, find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAKSHI SINHA Sonakshi Sinha

No, Sonakshi Sinha is not engaged. The actress has finally confirmed after confusing everybody with a ring on her finger. Instead, the actress is launching her new venture. She's coming up with her brand that will be dealing with press-on nails for girls. The Bollywood actress shared about the same by posting a video on Instagram. However, she has refrained from sharing any details at the moment.

In the post captioned, "Ladies… are you ready to take over Hot Girl Summer and #NAILIT with me????" Sonakshi flaunts her nails painted in bright and funky colours. Watch the video here:

When checked on the website of the brand, it is described as, "SOEZI is a brand created to make a woman’s life easier. A brand that merges every day needs with high fashion. A brand that takes the press-on nails experience very seriously, while having a little bit of fun too!"

On Monday, Sonakshi surprised everyone when she posted a photo of herself flashing a big ring on her finger. The multiple posts made by her suggested that she might be taking the plunge with a ‘special someone' soon. The actress was not only seen wearing a rock on her ring finger but a hint of a mystery man in the picture added more drama to it. In the caption, she mentioned it was the best decision of her life and a very easy one for that matter.

Speaking about her upcoming work in cinema, Sonakshi was last seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'. The film also features Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi.

The actress is all set to make her web series debut with 'Fallen', where she plays a cop and will also be seen in 'Bulbul Tarang'.