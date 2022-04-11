Nikitin Dheer-Kratika Sengar pose for maternity photoshoot; fans shower love | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKITIN DHEER Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar

Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar are all set to welcome their first child. On Monday, the couple shared pictures from their recent maternity photoshoot, where they were seen twinning in black. For the shoot, Kratika looked beautiful in a black full sleeve dress, which she paired with beige heels. The actress flaunted her baby bump and perfect pregnancy glow. Nikitin Dheer, on the other hand, sported black denims and a black shirt clubbed with simple footwear.

Nikitin Dheer held his wifey close as he kissed her on the forehead. “Happiness is on the way,” the mommy-to-be captioned the post.

Many of the couple's friends and fans showered love on them, including Achint Kaur who wrote, "All the love in the world and more." Smriti Khanna commented, "Can’t wait." ALSO READ: 'Hungama 2' actress Pranitha Subhash announces pregnancy on husband Nitin Raju's birthday

In November 2021, Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar took to social media to share the good news. "Dheer Junior coming this 2022," Dheer, best-known for featuring movies such as "Chennai Express" and "Shershaah", posted on Instagram along with a photo with Sengar.

Dheer married Sengar, known for starring in shows such as "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" and "Punar Vivah", in 2014. Also Check: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding to have 28 guests, 200 bouncers, drones & more: Brother Rahul Bhatt

On the professional front, Nikitin Dheer was seen in MX Original Series 'Raktanchal 2' alongside Mahie Gill. The 9-episodic political-drama set in a backdrop of revenge, deceit and power games at the behest of its four main protagonists - Ashish Vidyarthi, Kranti Prakash Jha, Nikitin and Mahie. It was inspired by true events of the early 90s when the entire dynamics of UP politics was about to change.