'Hungama 2' actress Pranitha Subhash announces pregnancy on husband Nitin Raju's birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRANITHA SUBHASH Pranitha Subhash and Nitin Raju

Multilingual actress Pranitha Subhash, who has worked in several Kannada, Telugu and Hindi films, is soon going to welcome her first baby with husband Nitin Raju. Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the 'Hungama 2' actress shared a string of pregnancy announcement pictures, in which she can be seen held by her husband while holding pictures of the sonography. Dressed in coordinated white outfits, they also posed with a positive pregnancy test device. In the caption, she wrote, "For my husband's 34th bday, the angels above have a present for u."

Many fans and friends congratulated the actress in the comments section. Choreographer Pony Verma commented, "Congratulations so happy for you." Take a look:

ALSO READ: Pranitha Subhash marries businessman Nitin Raju in Bengaluru; see photos

For the unversed, Pranitha tied the knot with businessman Nitin Raju in an intimate wedding ceremony on May 30, 2021. The wedding was a low-key affair due to COVID-19 protocols and restrictions. "It is with great happiness that we would like to inform you that we got married on 30th May 2021 in very intimate ceremony," the couple said in a joint statement.

They also apologised to their loved ones for not informing them about the wedding beforehand. "We are extremely sorry to not have informed you about the finalized date as up until the day before the wedding we were unsure about when the wedding will take place due to the current Covid restrictions. We didn't want to put you through with the prolonged ambiguity about our wedding date," the couple said. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding to have 28 guests, 200 bouncers, drones & more: Brother Rahul Bhatt

On the professional front, Pranitha made her film debut with the Telugu film Baava in 2010. She also appeared in films such as Attarintiki Daredi, Brahmotsavam, Hungama 2, and more.

(With ANI inputs)