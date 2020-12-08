Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CELEBRITY_PIC.IN Niharika Konidela, Chaitanya JV's sangeet: Fun-filled night with Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Ram Charan and others

Udaipur was on fire with all the Tollywood biggies having the fun time of their lives at actor-producer Niharika Konidela and her fiancé Chaitanya JV's pre-wedding ceremonies. The couple who is all set to tie the knot on December 9 is enjoying other functions like engagement, sangeet and mehendi. Their fans are super happy and have filled the internet with mesmerising pictures of them. Not only this, but others who attended the event like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej and others can also be seen having a gala time. The bride-to-be in the viral pictures and videos can be seen wearing Shantanu and Nikhil outfit while the groom stuns in an off-white attire.

A lot of videos caught the two of them dancing on the stage. In a picture, Niharika can be seen standing next to her father Naga Babu. While there are many stills that shows how the cousins and relatives set the dance floor on fire. Have a look at the same here:

After the sangeet ceremony, the couple enjoyed the pool party in which Niharika was seen glowing in a lavender halter gown by Rhea Pillai Rastogi. Not only this, but pictures from her mehendi ceremony have taken the internet by storm. In the same, Niharika is seen wearing a pink coloured lehenga with multi-coloured embroidery.

Speaking about Chaitanya, he is a businessman by profession and son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police J Prabhakar Rao.