Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALLUARJUN/NAGABABU Niharika Konidela, Chaitanya pre-wedding ceremony: What Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu are up to

Actress-producer Niharika Konidela and beau Chaitanya JV are all set to tie the knot on December 9 and the pre-wedding festivities have already begun in Udaipur. The ceremony took place in Hyderabad and saw megastar Chiranjeevi, cousins Sushmita Konidela and Sreeja Kalyan in attendance. While some shared pictures of the functions, there was Naga Babu who shared a beautiful note for his daughter and the bride-to-be posing with her uncle. Alongside, he wrote, "His Love Transcends all the Borders of Time & Age His smile Transforms every Event into a Celebration @chiranjeevikonidela..The Day of the Bride @niharikakonidela."

Another post was captioned, "As a family, we gave you roots. As s father, I gave you wings. The wings will take you high and the roots will keep you safe. The 2 best gifts your loving Daddu can offer. Love you to the moon and back."

Niharika on December 6 shared a beautiful picture of herself wearing her mom's engagement ceremony. Looking beautiful in a blue Benarasi saree, she wrote, "Our mom engagement sari. 32 years old. (sic)."

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun who recently returned from Pushpa shoot traveled in a private jet along with his whole family and kids to reach the wedding location. Sharing a beautiful family picture, he wrote, "Flying together as a family after years . N&C Wedding celebrations begin ... #allufamily."

Have a look at some more pictures that he shared from his journey:

Don't forget to check out Niharika and Chaitanya's photo that are going viral on the internet:

For those unversed, who the bride really is, Niharika is the daughter of K Nagababu, niece of Chiranjeevi and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and the sister of Varun Tej. While her would-be-husband Chaitanya Jonnalagedda is the son of Guntur Inspector of Police, M Prabhakara Rao.