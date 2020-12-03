Niharika Konidela and beau Chaitanya to marry on December 9 in Udaipur, their wedding card goes viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIHARIKAKONIDELA Niharika Konidela and beau Chaitanya to marry on December 9 in Udaipur

Actress Niharika Konidela and her beau Chaitanya Jonnalagadda are all set to say their vows on December 9. This year has seen many many celebrities tying the knot to the love of their life. Niharika, who has been dating Chaitanya for a while now, also hinted that her special day in on December 9 as she shared a love-struck post on Instagram. Sharing a selfie with Chaitanya, she wrote, "Can we start the countdown already? 7 days to go!"

While the couple hasn't made any official announcement, their wedding card has gone viral on the internet. The card reveals that Niharika and Chaitanya are all set to get married in Udaipur. The wedding will start at 7:15 PM followed by dinner at 8:30 PM. The duo got engaged in August this year and their social media is loaded with cute pictures of them together.

For the unversed, Niharika Konidela is the daughter of actor K Nagababu and niece of actors Chiranjeevi and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. She has worked in films like "Oka Manasu", "Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren", "Happy Wedding" and "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy". On the other hand, Chaitanya is a businessman and works at a popular MNC in Hyderabad.

Earlier, Niharika has shared an Instagram post, where she shared a cryptic message about her relationship status. She first shared a photograph of herself hugging Chaitanya's face and captioned it: "Peek-a-boo". On another picture of the two, she wrote: "Mine @chaitanya_jv"

Chaitanya too shared a picture on his Instagram handle. In the image, Niharika is seen kissing him on the cheek. His caption was an amalgam of the Niharika's and his name: "NisChay".

