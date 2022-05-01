'Why are you so hot?' asks Nick Jonas as wifey Priyanka Chopra poses at a golf course in Arizona

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra proves to be the perfect cheerleader for husband and singer Nick Jonas as she joins him at the golf course field. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures as she spent her time golfing with Nick and friends in Arizona. She made sure to slay in a stunning pose during her sporty outing. But, what caught everyone's attention was Nick Jonas' adorable reaction to her pictures.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post

For her sunny outing on Sunday (May 01), Priyanka wore a printed black and white cropped shirt with matching shorts paired with white sneakers. She accessorised her look with black sunglasses and gold hoop earrings. Sharing photos from their golf day, Priyanka wrote, "It was a good day" with a red heart emoji. While in the first photo the actress was seen posing on the golf course, the second showed Nick Jonas riding a golf cart with Daren Kagasoff and Christian Gunter standing next to each other. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter's name, birth date REVEALED in leaked official documents

PC also posted a selfie with best friend Cavanaugh James. The last picture has the actress soaking in the sun as she was sitting inside a golf cart. Reacting to the post, husband Nick wrote, "Why are you so hot?!" American actor, Daren also commented, "you da best!" The actor geotagged her location 'Scottsdale National Golf Club'.

Priyanka Chopra's personal life

Priyanka was stationed in Los Angeles for some time. She seems to be taking a break from her work to spend time with her baby girl. It was recently revealed that the couple welcomed their first baby via surrogacy in January this year and named the little one Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 in an extravagant three-day affair in India.

Priyanka's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra's next films include Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa,' Amazon's 'Citadel,' and Anthony Mackie's 'Ending Things.