Anushka Sharma 'ate the biggest slice' of her birthday cake; shares happy pictures from celebrations

Anushka Sharma, who has turned a year wiser, penned a note for herself on her birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a couple of pictures grabbing the biggest slice of her birthday cake. Posting them, Anushka wrote, "I feel happier, more loving, more understanding, taking myself less seriously, listening more, finding joy in less, able to let-go better, more accepting of myself and others AND situations, feeling more beautiful, expressing feelings more easily, valuing my own opinion above others ….. This getting older business is going GREAT! Everyone should try it."

"Thank you for all the wishes and love you’ve sent my way. I’m SO grateful. PS- I ate the biggest slice of my birthday cake. As it should be," Anushka concluded the post. ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma stuns in black outfit; talks about balancing work and family on her 34th birthday

Virat Kohli's wish for wifey Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's cricketer-husband Virat Kohli has the cutest wish for her. Sharing adorable photos with Anushka, he thanked her for being born. Virat wrote, "Thank god you were born. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around @anushkasharma." Responding to the post, Anushka replied, "Stole my words and my heart ( CHEEESSSSYYYYY )" with several heart emojis.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had tied the knot in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, Vamika, in January 2021. ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli's IPL fifty goes viral | WATCH

Anushka Sharma's upcoming project

The actress herself is working on a cricket film, titled Chakda Xpress. It is the biopic of Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami who is a record holder in fast bowling in Women's cricket. Directed by Prosit Roy and written by Abhishek Banerjee, the film traces Jhulan's inspirational journey as she charts her own course despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics. Tasting success through her determination and grit, she rose to the position of the skipper of the Indian women's national cricket team. This film will mark Anushka's comeback on the silver screen after the 2018 film Zero.