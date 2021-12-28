Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZARANOOR350 Praan jaye par fashion na jaaye: Netizens troll Malaika Arora as she trips in high heels

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is once again under the radar of troll police. The actress who rules the internet with her stunning looks and ravishing fashion sense has time and again been trolled by netizens. Recently, the actress was snapped in the city attending a party. She almost tripped in her high heels after she stepped out of the car. The actress was saved by a person from falling. Later, she put off her mask and was seen laughing before posing for the paparazzi.

Take a look:

While a section of social media users extended support to the actress, there were some who made nasty comments. A fan wrote, "Its ok hota hai sabke sath.. balance ho gaya acha hai." Another user commented, "Aur high heels pehen leti."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAL BHAYANI Praan jaye par fashion na jaaye: Netizens troll Malaika Arora as she trips in high heels

The actress made a bold statement with the green dress, paired with white high heels. The actress is the epitome of high fashion as she is often snapped making style statements in bold outfits.

Recently, Malaika celebrated Christmas with Amrita, Arhaan and her parents Joyce Polycarp and Anil Arora. Sharing the pictures, she captioned the photo, "Laughs, love n Christmas cheer all around."

Also read: PICS: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra fly together for New Year vacation, fans can't stop gushing over them

Her sister Amrita also shared the same picture along with another picture with her husband, their kids and their pet. She captioned it, "Merry Yuletide! From ours to yours. Health and love to one and all. To the cute chaos of life."

Also read: Saroj Khan's daughter shares Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's rare pics. Seen yet?

On the work front, the actress was last seen in a dance reality show as a judge with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.