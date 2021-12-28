Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUKAINANAGPAL Saroj Khan's daughter shares Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's rare pics. Seen yet?

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most sought after celebrities of Bollywood. She has established herself as one of the most popular and influential celebrities in India through her successful acting career. Aishwarya who is the winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant has not just won hearts because of her beauty and acting but also because of her appealing dancing skills. Recently, ace choreographer Saroj Khan's daughter Sukaina Nagpal took to her Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for Aishwarya. She also shared pictures of the actress’ from her younger days.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Thank you Ash Di for being the person you are. Loads of Love."

Take a look:

The pictures take us back to the times when Aishwarya must have been in her early 20's. Sukaina can be seen posing with the actress during the times when she used to visit the sets with her mom. These pictures are probably from the time when Aishwarya was filming Aa Ab Laut Chalen in 1994.

For the unversed, Aishwarya was really close to late choreographer Saroj Khan. They have worked together in films like Devdas, Taal, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Khan passed away at the age of 71 in 2020. On her death, Aishwarya penned a note paying a tribute to the choreographer. She wrote, "All my love always too, Saroj ji. May your soul rest in peace. Much respected, admired and adored as our Dance Guru in our Film Industry...truly a Legend...Such a privilege to have had so many memorable experiences dancing under your guidance...Thank you for all your Duas and Blessings always... and so much Love. You will truly be missed. Prayers and much strength to all your family."

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan'. As per viral reports and speculations, she might also be seen in Anurag Kashyap's directorial 'Gulab Jamun', co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek.