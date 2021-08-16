Netizens can't stop talking about Smriti Irani's drastic weight loss; 'What a transformation,' exclaim fans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SMRITI IRANI Smriti Irani

Actress turned politician Smriti Irani on Monday shared a photo of herself with PSA (Public Service Announcement). She reminded all about the ongoing pandemic urging them to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Irani shared a collage of three pictures writing, "#MondayMantra—Earrings, nose ring pehno ya na pehno mask avashya pehno …kyunki ab bhi do gaz doori mask hai zaroori."

However, more than the PSA it was her drastic transformation that caught everybody's attention. Irani has significantly lost some weight and her pictures are proof of it. Pointing the same, a user wrote, "Smriti you have reduced soo much." Another said, "The jawline has started showing.. hard work is paying off."

"Madam amazing transformation," commented a user on the post, while another quipped, "Omg! What a transformation! You look stunning." Several others asked Smriti Irani to share weight loss tips. "Need the weight loss mantra !!!" "Mam how did u loose ur weight please share," read a number of comments on her post.

This is not the first time that Smriti Irani's weight loss transformation became a topic of discussion among fans. Recently, when she posted a selfie, fans couldn't help but notice the change. As the Union Minister and former actress, took to Instagram to share the photo, her good friend Ekta Kapoor commented on the pic, writing, "Thin".

For the unversed, Smriti Irani is the Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development. Before making her name in the television industry, Irani was one of the participants of the beauty pageant Miss India 1998. In the same year, she appeared in a song "Boliyan" of the album "Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag" with Mika Singh.

In 2000, she made her debut on television with Aatish and Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal. She also starred in Kavita, Ramayan, Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan, Virrudh and Mere Apne among others.

Long before her political career, she played the role of Tulsi in Ekta Kapoor’s show. The daily soap which ran for eight long years made her a household name.

