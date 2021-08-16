Rhea Chakraborty heartbroken to see condition of women, minorities in Afghanistan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty

Actor Rhea Chakraborty in an Instagram post expressed concern for women and minorities during the ongoing turmoil in Afghanistan. On Monday, she took to her Instagram Story to share a worrisome note for the citizens of Afghanistan, especially women. The actress shared she's heartbroken to see their condition and urged the global leaders to stand up.

"While women around the globe fight for pay parity, women in Afghanistan being sold...They have become the pay. Heartbroken to see the condition of women and minorities in Afghanistan," Rhea wrote.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty's post

For the unversed, Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a US-led invasion.

Rhea also urged global leaders to stand up for the humanitarian crisis. "Smash the patriarchy...women are human too," she added.

Rhea Chakraborty is not the only one who has come forward to address the ongoing crisis. Actor Karan Tacker feels devastated to look at the state of women in Afghanistan.

"Shame on humanity...while the world just sits and watches this in silence," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN TACKER Karan Tacker's post

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor has also raised concern over the situation. "Special prayer for the people of Afghanistan. A nation wrecked and destroyed by the colonial ambitions of foreign powers. #Afganistan," Kapur tweeted.

Other members of the film industry, including Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap, Sanam Puri, and Hansal Mehta have also come out to share their views about the same.

(with ANI inputs)