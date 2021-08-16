Amitabh Bachchan's Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai song gets Sri Lankan twist from granddaughter Navya | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan's Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai song gets Sri Lankan twist from granddaughter Navya

Veteran star Amitabh Bachchan treated his fans and followers with an interesting video edited by his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. She gave a Sri Lankan twist to his yesteryear song Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai, from his film Kaalia. Taking to Instagram, Amitabh shared a video in which the audio of the song was replaced by the Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe.

Alongside the video, Amitabh wrote in the caption, "Part 2 .. क्या किया .. क्या हो गया (what I did, what happened) .. !! But truly an ode to that incredible Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ .. and edited here to my KALIA song by the genius in the house , grand daughter NAVYA NAVELI ..BUT honestly “Manike .. playing in loop whole night .. impossible to stop listening to it .. SUUUPPEEERRRBBB."

The original song of Kaalia was sung by Kishore Kumar. Many fans and celebrities dropped their reactions in the comments section. Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan commented several rocket emojis. While Navya wrote, "Hahaha love you."

Kaalia was released in 1981, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi, Asha Parekh, Kader Khan, Pran, Amjad Khan, KN Singh and Jagdeep. Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai is considered one of the most iconic songs of the 1980s.

Meanwhile, Amitabh will return with a new season of the Quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Earlier, he took to Instagram and posted a picture of him sitting in the host's chair. Alongside the image, he expressed his gratitude to everyone who's been associated with the popular TV show's journey since 2000.

"... back .. on that chair from 2000 .. that's 21 years .. a lifetime .. !!.and gratitude to all that came along," Big B captioned the post.

On the film's front, Amitabh Bachchan has a couple of projects in the pipeline including-- Goodbye, Chehre, and Brahmastra. Apart from this, he even has Jhund in his kitty.