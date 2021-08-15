When Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya's sweet voice comforted aunt during emotional Bidaai ceremony; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MONKSINHAPPINESS When Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya's sweet voice comforted aunt during emotional Bidaai ceremony

Bollywood power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's darling daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is one of the most loved star kids. Ever since she was born, she has been receiving a lot of media attention. Aaradhya is often snapped with her parents in family weddings. Recently, a few pictures of Aaradhya and Aishwarya from former Miss World's cousin Shloka Shetty's wedding are going viral on social media platforms.

The wedding took place in February 2021. It's not just the pictures that are grabbing netizens' eyeballs but it is also an anecdote shared by a wedding photographer in one of his posts on Instagram. An Instagram account by the name Monks In Happiness shared few pictures from the fairytale wedding along with a heartfelt caption where they shared that how during the bidaai ceremony Aishwarya’s daughter, Aaradhya’s voice comforted Shloka and her mother who was crying.

The caption read: "Ever since the thought of their daughter's wedding comes in their mind, parents know consciously or subconsciously, that one day she will go to another family to create a new world. But it must be during the vidai that this truth dawns in entirety. At that moment, in @shlokasshetty 's vidai, comfort for @sulatha.shetty Aunty came in Aaradhya's sweet voice, "Don't cry, I'm there na!"

"Truly daughters are a blessing. On a separate note, the unpredictable nature of life takes away from us, someone who we would have wanted by our side in the most important moments of our life. Late Sh. Krishnaraj Rai (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb 's father) was such a person for Shloka and her family. Present in spirit, his blessings most certainly are with Shloka, Karan and their families", it added.

Take a look:

Aishwarya is currently shooting for her upcoming film with Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan. Earlier this week, she met co-star Sarath Kumar and his family in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu. Sarath Kumar's daughter, actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shared pictures featuring Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan from the family get-together.

Sharing the pictures, Varalaxmi wrote, "Met 3 of the warmest and most humble people last night.. none other than the gorgeous @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb the handsome hunk @bachchan and their sweetest daughter #aaradhyabachchan Despite the families and lineage that they hail from, their humility and warmth was so amazing, I was just overwhelmed with their love.!!! It was so sweet of you to meet us and spend time with us.. may god shower all his blessings on your family.!!! Thank you daddy for making this happen @r_sarath_kumar I think @poojasarathkumar is still recovering from the shock.!!! Hahah #fangirl."

Aishwarya recently shared the poster of Ponniyin Selvan. The film is based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s book by the same name.