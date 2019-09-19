Neena Gupta flaunts sneakers under neon green outfit, greets onscreen son Ayushmann Khurrana (PHOTOS)

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Neena Gupta attended IIFA 2019 wearing a green neon dress

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta has been the talk of the town with her performance in the film Badhaai Ho. The actress played the role of Ayushmann Khurrana’s mother who gets pregnant at an elderly age. While the actress had already made an impact with her acting in the movie, she yet again won many hearts with her style statements. Neena attended IIFA Awards 2019 in Mumbai last night and walked the green carpet looking like a dream.

The 60-year-old actress always manages to woo the viewers with her impeccable style of Fashion. For the awards night, Neena Gupta opted for a neon green one-shoulder dress to turn heads at the green carpet. Interestingly, unlike other actresses, she paired her look with green sneakers and stole away the show. When all other actresses wear high heels on the carpet, Neena made a style statement in sneakers. She attended the event with her husband Vivek Mehra. Check out pictures here-

Neena Gupta also shared a special moment with her onscreen son Ayushmann Khurrana on the green carpet of IIFA Awards 2019. The two talented actors greeted each other with a hug and indulged in a small chat before making their way inside.

Ayushmann Khurrana appeared on the green carpet with his wife Tahira Kashyap, brother Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Akriti Khurana. The four fashion icons posed together for the paps. Handsome brothers Ayushmann and Aparshakti even hosted the show last night and entertained the audience with their sparkling personality.

