Neena Gupta recalls how Saroj Khan made dance steps of 'Choli Ke Peeche' easy for her. Watch video

Neena Gupta recalls how Saroj Khan made dance steps of 'Choli Ke Peeche' easy for her.

Bollywood lost another legendary artist in the form of choreographer Saroj Khan who took her last breath at the age of 71 on Friday. She was previously admitted to a Mumbai hospital for breathing issues but passed away few days later after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Many Bollywood celebrities paid their tribute to her, the latest one being actress Neena Gupta who recently took to her social media and shared a video talking about her experiences with the choreographer. Talking about her popular dance number Choli Ke Peeche from Subhash Ghai's 1993 film Khal Nayak, she revealed how before the shooting of the song, she was nervous because she wasn't a trained dancer like Madhuri Dixit but thanks to late Saroj Khan, she made things easy for her. Captioning the post she wrote, "Thank you saroj ji will miss you."

Talking about her experience, Neena, in the video says, "It was my first day on the sets of Choli Ke Peeche. I had heard about Saroj Khan as she choreographed many big names and was very nervous. Madhuri Dixit was in front of me which made me all the more nervous. When Saroj ji showed me the dance moves, I became numb and said I won't be able to do this. I had no confidence. She asked me what am I capable of and assured me that she will incorporate those moves in the choreography. She made me feel so comfortable and slowly I also understood what she wanted from me."

Adding further, she said, "She made the moves easier for me. I was not a very trained or experienced dancer like Madhuri so she very politely released me from all tension and made it all very easier for me."

The Badhaai Ho actress further revealed her unfulfilled desire and said, "I used to dream that since I have received quite a few awards for Badhaai Ho, although I am too old, maybe I will also be called to perform an item number on stage at award events. I used to think that I will do it on one condition that only Saroj ji will choreograph the performance. My dream remains unfulfilled."

Choli Ke Peeche happens to be one of the most popular songs of its time. Madhuri and Neena danced togetehr and even had an appearance of Sanjay Dutt It was crooned by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun.

Watch the original song 'Choli Ke Peeche' here:

Talking about Saroj Khan, she choreographed some of the superhit tracks such as Hawa Hawai, Ek Do Teen, Tamma Tamma Loge, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, amongst others. She even received three National Awards for Yeh Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met, Dola Re Dola from Devdas, and all songs of Tamil film Sringaram. Her last song was Tabah Ho Gaye from Kalank.

