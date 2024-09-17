Nawazuddin Siddiqui's bizarre take on Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor's work irks netizens

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nawaz made some shocking revelations about Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has made a special identity in the industry with his strong acting and excellent character, may not need any introduction today, but there was a time when he had to work hard to reach here. He was last seen in the horror film 'Adbhut' with Diana Penty and Shreya Dhanwantri. The actor is always in the news for his films and web series but is in controversies these days due to his statements. He has recently made shocking revelations about 'Stree 2' actress Shraddha Kapoor and new mom Deepika Padukone.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui does not know this actress

In an interview with Filmigyan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked to give hashtags to several famous Bollywood celebrities. When he was asked about Shraddha, he said, 'I don't know anything about Shraddha.' This has created a stir on social media, after which people are making various comments on it. He further said that he had not even seen 'Stree 2' yet and does not know anything about her.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui does not watch Deepika Padukone's films

Later when it came to Deepika Padukone, he immediately said, 'I have not seen her films till date and have not seen any work. So I do not know how she earns.' Apart from this, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor praised his 'Tiku Weds Sheru' co-star Avneet Kaur and said, 'She is amazing and self-reliant and is a very good actress. She is definitely a brilliant actress.'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui praises Kangana Ranaut

Nawazuddin also praised 'Tiku Weds Sheru' producer Kangana Ranaut and said, 'As much as I have worked with Kangana, she does an amazing job on the set. Be it as an actor or as a director. She is a talented actress.'

