Prime Video announces Indian Adaptation of 'The Traitors', unveils Karan Johar as host

The Indian adaptation of The Traitors is currently in production in Jaisalmer's fort. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar will take the reins as host of the thrilling reality show that has become one of the most popular reality game show formats worldwide. With independent distributor All3Media International, Prime Video India will stream the Indian adaptation of IDTV’s BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format, The Traitors, produced by BBC Studios India Productions.

What is the format of The Traitors?

The Traitors, an unscripted original reality show, has become one of the world's fastest-growing reality game show formats, with over 20 countries participating. The exhilarating performance eventually boils down to trust and deception, testing the contestants' brains, humour, and strategic prowess as they vie for a hefty financial prize. 20 participants arrive in a royal palace, hoping to win the cash bounty accumulated via various physical and psychological objectives completed by them. Players will be labelled as 'innocents', but few of them will be 'traitors'. In a game of brutal twists and turns, cold-hearted deception, and relentless manipulation, the traitors must eliminate the innocents.

Karan Johar will host the reality show

Adding another feather to his cap, host Karan Johar stated, "The Traitors is one of the most watched reality series, with its popularity growing all over the world as the audience laps up the riveting drama and entertainment." After seeing the UK and US versions, I've become an obsessive admirer of the concept and admire Claudia Winkleman and Alan Cumming, who host their respective shows with composure and dramatic theatrics that keep you on the edge of your seat. I'm quite excited to take on the role of host for the show's Indian rendition."

