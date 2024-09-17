Jigra's first single 'Chal Kudiye', featuring Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh, gets thumbs up from netizens

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra will arrive in cinemas on October 11, 2024.

After teasing behind-the-scenes pictures, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh have finally unveiled their highly-anticipated single titled, Chal Kudiye. The song is from the actress' upcoming release, Jigra and showcases the strong willpower and strength of Alia's character in the film. Both the stars have lent their voices to the song. This is the first song of the duo after a long gap of eight years as they previously collaborated on the song, Ikk Kudi.

Watch the song:

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt wrote, ''#ChalKudiye OUT NOW! #Jigra in cinemas, 11th October.'' Soon after the song was released online, netizens started flooding the comment section with their views. One user wrote, ''Going to stream it on loop rn, brb.'' ''Always said this, saying it again, Alia your voice is beautiful. Please keep singing in promotions, future movies and everywhere you go!'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Alia ne Diljit ke sath milkar Dil Jeet liya.''

Earlier this month, Alia made an announcement that she is reuniting with Diljit for a song in her upcoming film. Alia announced the news by sharing a post on her Instagram handle which featured both the actors sitting on their respective chairs with their back to the camera.

Dosanjh's chair had 'Sings about Kudi' written on it while the back of Bhatt's chair read, 'The Said 'Kudi', in a reference to Udta Punjab where Dosanjh sang the popular song 'Ikk Kudi Jida Naam Mohabbat'. Alia's post was captioned, "chairs say it all. @diljitdosanjh"

About Jigra

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra also stars Vedang Raina and is slated to release on October 11 in theatres. The film follows the journey of Alia's character, who takes extraordinary measures to get her brother out of prison. It is also produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Soumen Mishra.

Also Read: Shakira abruptly leaves stage after fan inappropriately starts filming her | WATCH viral video