Exclusive:Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Nizamuddin Markaz case: 'Lockdown means lockdown, religion doesn't matter'

Bollywood actor Nawauddin Siddiqui in an exclusive interview with India TV spoke about Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz case and sad that if the government has called for a lockdown then everyone should follow it religiously.."When the government has said lockdown it means lockdown. It doesn't matter who you are or which religion you belong to. By noit adhering to the lockdown rules set by the government, you are putting not only your life in danger but also several lives too", the actor said in a conversation with India TV.

A case has been filed against the head of the Nizamuddin Markaz of Tablighi Jamaat Maulana Saad. The case has been registered for hosting a religious gathering despite a lockdown being imposed by the government to contain the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. Delhi police have registered a case under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

Saad said leaving mosques would bring no good. Do not leave mosques even if trusted doctors ask you to, the cleric said. In fact, he further said there was no better place to die than in a mosque in an audio clip believed to be from March 18.

The Markaz (center) in the south Delhi neighborhood organized a Tabligh-e-Jamaat from March 1-15 and at least 2,000 people, including foreigners and Indians from across the country, attended the gathering. On Sunday night, many residents of the center started showing symptoms fro COVID-19 and police and paramilitary officials locked down the area but authorities fear a possible spread of the virus.

