Nani calls Shahid Kapoor's Jersey 'true good cinema', Telugu star meets Mrunal Thakur in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor star in Jersey Hindi remake

Highlights Nani reviewed Jersey on twitter and praised the movie's cast

The Telugu star also met Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur in Hyderabad

Jersey is a sports drama set against the backdrop of cricket

Telugu film star Nani on Friday said filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanauri and the cast of the Shahid Kapoor-led Hindi remake of his film "Jersey" have beautifully captured the heart of the story.

Read: Jersey Twitter reactions: Fans declare Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur's sports drama 'must watch'

"Jersey", the remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name, is directed by Tinnanauri, who was also the brain behind the original. It chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

Read: Shahid Kapoor's Jersey Release: Where to Watch, Book Tickets, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download

"Watched #Jersey and our @gowtam19 again hit it out of the park. What performances and heart. @shahidkapoor @mrunal0801 #PankajKapoor sir and my boy Ronit This is true good cinema. Congratulations @theamangill @AlluEnts @DilRajuProdctns @SitharaEnts @Penmovies," Nani wrote on Twitter.

The Hindi adaptation also features veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. "Jersey" is being presented by Allu Aravind, produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi.

Ahead of movie's release, Nani also met Mrunal, Jersey's leading lady. Nani met Mrunal during her shoot in Hyderabad, where she is shooting for her next with Dulquer Salmaan. Mrunal said, “Nani was so humble and such an absolute sweetheart. He even shared with me his excitement to see the remake and I’m looking forward to see what he thinks of the remake. When I watched the original film, it was Shraddha and his performance that made me want to work in this film. So I’m glad I got to meet him in person.”

Image Source : PR HANDOUT Nani meets Mrunal Thakur in Hyderabad

(With PTI inputs)